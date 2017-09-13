Ariel Winter posts birthday tribute to boyfriend Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter says her boyfriend Levi Meaden is the "most incredible man".

The 'Modern Family' star has heaped praise on the actor, who is celebrating his 30th birthday today (09.13.17), in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The 19-year-old star wrote: "Happy 30th my love Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love. I couldn't be more grateful to be your partner in crime. You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can't wait to celebrate you Here's to many, many more birthdays together (sic)"

In August, the celebrity duo celebrated their nine-month anniversary with a sweet tribute on social media.

Ariel posted a message for her beau as they marked the time they've spent together.

She shared on her Instagram page: "9 months starting off on a night shoot with Stanley :) (sic)"

Meanwhile, Levi wrote on his own account: "Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!! Every day is an adventure and I couldn't be happier. (sic)"

Prior to that, Ariel hit out at criticism over the age gap between herself and Levi, saying she's "super happy" in her relationship.

She explained: "I'm happy, and whatever people want to say they can say. I don't understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all, I don't think it's that big of a deal ... But I'm super happy in the arrangement that we have; we love living together and we share all the duties and it's great.

"I have to say he is the most incredible person I've ever met and that I'm so lucky to be with him. He's always complimenting me and making me feel special and beautiful. We went grocery shopping today, and I was in, like, a weird T-shirt that I kind of hate and my semi-pyjama pants, and he still took the time to tell me that I look pretty."