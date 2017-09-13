Angelina Jolie's kids are her best friends

Angelina Jolie's children are the "best friends" she's ever had.

The 42-year-old actress-and-director - who has Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old Knox and Vivienne with estranged husband Brad Pitt - has never found a source of support like her brood, and they all get along incredibly well.

She said: "They really help me so much. We're really such a unit. They're the best friends I've ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more."

The 'First They Killed My Father' filmmaker admits it has been a "very, very difficult" time in her household since she and the 'Moneyball' actor split but the children are slowly adjusting to the situation.

She said: "None of it's easy. It's very, very difficult, a very painful situation, and I just want my family healthy. They're getting better."

After splitting from Brad last September, Angelina and the children rented a house for nine months before she splashed out on a new pad in Los Angeles, and she admitted it took a while to make a decision about having to find a permanent new "base".

She told the New York Times newspaper: "It took me a few months to realise that I was really going to have to do it. That there was going to have to be another base regardless of everything.

"That there was going to have to be a home. Another home."

But the 'Salt' actress thinks their stunning new abode is just what the family needed.

She said: "It has a lot of moments. It's happy. Happy and light, and we needed that."