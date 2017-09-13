Robert Pattison almost quit Hollywood for a nomadic lifestyle

Robert Pattison nearly gave up Hollywood to live in a camper van.

The 'Twilight' star has revealed when he's not shooting films he just goes around east London on a pushbike and is "basically a ghost" and that he almost made a Stealth van - a general white van which is a home in disguise - his full-time home, however he decided against it because of insurance issues.

He told the latest issue of Esquire UK magazine: "I go around on my bike, so I'm basically a ghost. I nearly did it, I was 100 per cent going to live in a van, but not just any van - a stealth van! It's a special niche, not like living in a trailer. Stealth vans look like a normal Transit van, so you can park on the street, put signs on saying you're a plumber or whatever and no one would notice. You can just leave in the middle of the night and, like, drive to Nebraska. I'd love that so much. And I was like, 'I'm still young, this is my chance...'"

On why he never went through with it, he added: "Once you build a toilet and shower yourself, you can't get it insured and blah, blah, blah."

However, the 31-year-old actor - who is engaged to musician FKA Twigs - has confessed that he has previously lied about his life to make himself sound more interesting and used to pretend he was from Yorkshire in Northern England.

He told the publication: "I decided the best way to be real is to fake it! I used to lie all the time when I was younger.

"Like even though I had a London accent, I'd tell people I grew up on a farm in Yorkshire. That was about as gritty as I could pull off."