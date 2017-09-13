Kelly Clarkson "prays" for pregnant women when she sees them in public because she knows how hard it is to carry a baby.

The 35-year-old singer has a three-year-old daughter River and 17-month-old son Remington with her husband Brandon Blackstock and is also stepmother to his kids Seth, 10, and daughter Savannah, 16, from a previous relationship.

Kelly may love everything about being a parent but she did love being pregnant and struggled each time she was expecting and always has empathy for other women waiting to give birth.

In a segment for People's Celeb Parents Get Real, she said: "Anytime I see someone pregnant, I just pray for them. "[Pregnancy] was literally the worst moments of my life.

"I'm not kidding - I wish I were that girl that [had good memories of pregnancy]. But no. Nope. Don't miss it. It's as if someone was in an accident - they're pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh my God.' "

The 'Love So Soft' hitmaker has had some very god memories of motherhood and never fails to be surprised by things the kids do and say.

The 'American Idol' winner can recall on particularly funny incident when her toddler River left her stunned when she told her to "p**s off" - a colloquial British insult.

Remembering the moment, she shared: "I was like, 'I'm sorry, what? First of all, we don't hang out with British people ... where did you learn that?' And she said, 'Harry Potter,' and I said, 'OK, well, that's Mommy's fault.' I owned it for her. I even gave her an out, you know?"