Take That surprise musical fans

Take That joined the cast of 'The Band' for a special on stage performance on Monday (11.09.17).

The band, comprised of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, took to the stage after the musical - which is based on the story of a boy band and uses songs from the 'Shine' hitmakers' discography - had finished at Manchester's Opera House to surprise their fans with an exclusive performance alongside the cast of the show.

The trio performed a special rendition of the show's finale segment, which combines the tracks 'Hold Up A Light', 'Never Forget', and 'Shine'.

The unsuspecting crowd thought the show was over until actor Andy Williams called for a re-do of the tracks, only for Mark Owen to walk on stage to rapturous applause. He was followed by Gary Barlow and Howard Donald, who had the whole audience on their feet singing along to the classic tracks.

'The Band' tells the story of five 16 year-old friends in 1992, for whom 'the band' is everything. 25 years on, we are reunited with the group of friends, now 40-something women, as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

The show also features the winners of the UK talent competition 'Let It Shine', which aired on the BBC last year in a bid to find the stars of the show.

'The Band' is directed by Kim Gavin and Jack Ryder, designed by Jon Bausor and choreographed by Kim Gavin, with lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Luke Halls and sound design by Terry Jardine and Nick Lidster.

David Pugh, Dafydd Rogers, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Robbie Williams serve as producers for the production.

'The Band' is touring the UK until July 2018.