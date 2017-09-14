Jennifer Lawrence doesn't want to be a mother

Jennifer Lawrence's desire to become a mother dissolves the older she gets.

The 'Mother!' star - who is dating the psychological thriller's director Darren Aronofsky - has admitted having a family is no longer the top of her list and she's actually concerned about how much she's accepted the possibility she might not have a baby.

Speaking to E! News, the 27-year-old actress said when asked if she's feeling the pangs of motherhood as she's getting older: "Not at all. They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me.

"I don't think that's how it's supposed to work! When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother.' Now I'm like...[shocked face]."

However, it's hardly surprising the blonde beauty has been put off the idea of becoming a mother considering the story of her new film, which promises to give watchers goosebumps, but she's glad Aronofsky convinced her to take on the lead.

She explained of her new movie: "I believed in the metaphor and the message that Darren wanted to get across. When I first read the script I thought it's too dark.

"I didn't even want the script in my house and then I realised that's why he's a genius. That's why I have always wanted to work with him. He's unafraid. He's bold."

But Jennifer has admitted there are some downsides to acting - the fame - but luckily she's learnt to cope with other people invading her privacy and asking questions.

She said: "Now I have an understanding. I have a patience with [fame]. But also I get time off from it. At first it was really overwhelming and I thought, 'Is this going to be the rest of my life?' When I am releasing a movie and it's really heavy and really intense and I just know that it will die down. People really stop caring pretty quickly."