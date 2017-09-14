Seth Rogen relishes being name-checked by Nicki Minaj

Seth Rogen is thrilled to have been name-checked in a Nicki Minaj song.

The 35-year-old comedy actor took to Twitter after the New York-born rap star made reference to him in her verse for the new Fergie single 'You Already Know'.

Seth wrote on the micro-blogging website: "I got name dropped by @NICKIMINAJ in a song so I'M F***ING GOOD YA'LL. (sic)"

Seth is a long-time fan of hip-hop music and has previously parodied Kanye West's 'Bound 2' music video with the help of his Hollywood pal James Franco.