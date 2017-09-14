Prosecutor: Rap mogul's girlfriend sold video to TMZ

LOS ANGELES — Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight's girlfriend and a business partner have been charged with violating a court order by selling a video showing Knight running his truck into two men to celebrity news website TMZ for $55,000, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Knight's girlfriend, Toilin Kelly, and Mark Blankenship were each charged with conspiracy to violate a court order, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit grand theft, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Kelly pleaded not guilty Wednesday; Blankenship has not yet been arraigned.

Knight, a co-founder of Death Row Records, was arrested in 2015 after authorities said he ran over the two men outside of a burger stand in Compton.