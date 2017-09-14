Paris Hilton's first kiss with Chris Zylka was 'electric'

Paris Hilton says the first kiss she shared with her boyfriend Chris Zylka was "electric" and she knew instantly he was a "special" guy.

The DJ-and-businesswoman has been in a relationship with 'The Leftovers' actor for a year and she admits she'll never forget their first official date and the feeling she got when their lips locked for the first time.

In an interview with the new issue of Galore magazine, Paris spilled: "He came over to my house. We stayed up all night talking and getting to know each other. When we had our first kiss, I felt that electric feeling and I knew there was something special about him."

Just as their first date was at Paris' home the couple now prefer to stay in together because the blond beauty has enough late nights when she's spinning tunes for clubbers.

She added: "My favorite thing to do is to be at home with him. He is my best friend and we always have the most amazing time together. For work, I have to be out and be social all the time. So in my private time, I would much rather be at home in bed watching TV with my boyfriend and puppies than out at a club."

Even though they have only been an item for over a year, 36-year-old Paris and Chris, 32, actually met seven years ago at a party and clicked back then.

She said: "Chris and I met seven years ago, during an Oscar party being held at the Chateau Marmont. As soon as he walked through the door, we looked at one another; we're both shy so it took a while, but by the end of the night we couldn't stop laughing and flirting."

Paris has dated a string of hunks in the past, including Thomas Gross, Doug Reinhardt, Stavros Niarchos, Nick Carter and Rick Salomon - who infamously starred with her in the sex tape '1 Night in Paris'.