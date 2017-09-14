'A Fantastic Woman' could lead to trans history at Oscars

TORONTO — A transgender Chilean actress has turned in one of the most buzzed-about performances of the year and some are hoping she could be the first trans actor to land an Oscar nomination.

The 28-year-old Daniela Vega stars in Sebastian Lelio's "A Fantastic Woman." She plays Marina, a transgender woman whose partner dies, after which Marina is subjected to harsh treatment by the family of her deceased lover and by police investing the death.

Chile has selected the film as its Academy Award submission this year. But the bigger spotlight may be on whether Vega's breakout performance could make Oscar history.

While several transgender musicians have been nominated for Oscars, none has earned an acting nod.