Chester Bennington's son makes suicide prevention videos

Chester Bennington's son still feels like his father is "on vacation".

The Linkin Park frontman took his own life two months ago, and 15-year-old Draven has admitted the tragic news still hasn't fully sunk in and there's a part of him still expecting his dad to "pop back up".

Speaking in a video he made to mark National Suicide Prevention Week, Draven told family therapist Angelica Guajardo: "It still doesn't feel like it actually happened. You always think that maybe he's on vacation and someone just found someone else. Maybe he'll pop back up [like it was a mistake or a bad joke].

"It's hard because sometimes you just sit down, you start thinking about things. I came across old home videos that he had, things like that. It sucks."

Earlier in the clip, Draven's mother, Samantha Bennington - Chester's ex-wife - thanked Malibu restaurant Kristy's and revealed the video had been shot there as it was where the teenager had last seen the 'In the End' hitmaker in April, at a celebration for the youngster's birthday.

Samantha said: "Thank you for releasing our first statement here at your restaurant.

"We honor you, we support you and we love you and your family. And Malibu is such an embracing community."

The video was the second Draven had released this week in honour of his father, who had five other children.

The other clip, posted on YouTube on Sunday (09.10.17), featured the teenager sitting in a garden with Linkin Park's 'Numb' playing in the background.

He introduced himself in the clip and said: "I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself when I'm feeling depressed, sad or going through a hard week, month or year,.