Jim Carrey returning to TV

Jim Carrey is returning to TV after 23 years.
The 55-year-old actor - who was previously a small screen regular in 'In Living Color' - will team up with his 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' director Michel Gondry for Showtime's upcoming comedy series 'Kidding', in which he will play a children's TV icon whose family begins to implode.
The full synopsis for the show explains: "Carrey plays Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children's television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America's impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him - who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire.
"But when this beloved personality's family - wife, two sons, sister and father - begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking."
The programme - which was created by Dave Holstein - will air for 10-episodes, each lasting 30 minutes, and network executives have promised viewers are in for a "magnetic, volcanic and emotional" show.
Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement: "No one inhabits a character like Jim Carrey, and this role - which is like watching Humpty Dumpty after the fall - is going to leave television audiences wondering how they went so long without him.
"With his 'Eternal Sunshine' partner Michel Gondry on board to direct, we are on our way to a magnetic, volcanic and emotional viewing experience."
Both Jim and Michel will serve as executive producers on the programme, alongside Jason Bateman.
Jim Carrey is returning to TV after 23 years.
The 55-year-old actor - who was previously a small screen regular in 'In Living Color' - will team up with his 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' director Michel Gondry for Showtime's upcoming comedy series 'Kidding', in which he will play a children's TV icon whose family begins to implode.
The full synopsis for the show explains: "Carrey plays Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children's television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America's impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him - who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire.
"But when this beloved personality's family - wife, two sons, sister and father - begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking."
The programme - which was created by Dave Holstein - will air for 10-episodes, each lasting 30 minutes, and network executives have promised viewers are in for a "magnetic, volcanic and emotional" show.
Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement: "No one inhabits a character like Jim Carrey, and this role - which is like watching Humpty Dumpty after the fall - is going to leave television audiences wondering how they went so long without him.
"With his 'Eternal Sunshine' partner Michel Gondry on board to direct, we are on our way to a magnetic, volcanic and emotional viewing experience."
Both Jim and Michel will serve as executive producers on the programme, alongside Jason Bateman.
Jim Carrey is returning to TV after 23 years.
The 55-year-old actor - who was previously a small screen regular in 'In Living Color' - will team up with his 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' director Michel Gondry for Showtime's upcoming comedy series 'Kidding', in which he will play a children's TV icon whose family begins to implode.
The full synopsis for the show explains: "Carrey plays Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles, an icon of children's television, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America's impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him - who also anchors a multimillion dollar branding empire.
"But when this beloved personality's family - wife, two sons, sister and father - begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale or fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: a kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking."
The programme - which was created by Dave Holstein - will air for 10-episodes, each lasting 30 minutes, and network executives have promised viewers are in for a "magnetic, volcanic and emotional" show.
Showtime president David Nevins said in a statement: "No one inhabits a character like Jim Carrey, and this role - which is like watching Humpty Dumpty after the fall - is going to leave television audiences wondering how they went so long without him.
"With his 'Eternal Sunshine' partner Michel Gondry on board to direct, we are on our way to a magnetic, volcanic and emotional viewing experience."
Both Jim and Michel will serve as executive producers on the programme, alongside Jason Bateman.