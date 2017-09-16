Lena Dunham's 'amazing' life

Lena Dunham has an "amazing life".

The 31-year-old 'Girls' creator has insisted she doesn't want people to "feel bad" for her despite her ongoing battle with endometriosis - in which tissue found inside the uterus grows outside the reproductive organ - as she is lucky enough to live a great life in spite of her health scares.

She said: "You don't have to feel bad for me because I have the most amazing life. I get to make art all day long. I get to express myself to an audience that cares so if there's going to be a segment of people who don't sort of connect with my belief system, then I'm just going to have accept that because I've made myself a public figure."

And Lena admits she's "really lucky" to have a job where she can discuss her health problems through her work as an actress, as she says it helps make her feel "less lonely".

She added to Us Weekly magazine: "I've always, as you've seen from 'Girls', used my creativity and platform to talk about what was happening in my life to make it less lonely and so I'm really grateful because I found a community and ultimately found my way towards health by being open about what I was going through and I'm just really excited to be in a position, lots of women are crippled by it, and I get to work everyday and do what I love so I'm really lucky."

Earlier this year, Lena was forced to cancel her Lenny IRL tour after suffering "the greatest amount of physical pain" from complications with her disease, despite being told after surgery in April that she was free from the illness.

She wrote in her Lenny newsletter at the time: "To be perfectly honest, I'm in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced. After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy. This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I'm really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is. Inspired by you, I'm gonna say 'Eff you' to embarrassment and walk the walk of a woman who really takes care of herself. My goals have to be simplified for this moment: to write and to heal."