Miley Cyrus didn't feel like it was over with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus "never felt like it was really over" with Liam Hemsworth.

The 'We Can't Stop' hitmaker dated the 'Hunger Games' star on and off from 2009 to 2013, before reconciling in late 2014, and she now admits it was the best thing for them to go their separate ways for that short time as it helped them "have that space to grow individually".

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I didn't know [we'd get back together]. I'm so crazy I have no idea. But I had something in my heart, it never felt like it was really over. We kept a great friendship really private.

"It's good for people to have that space to grow individually. Otherwise when you're with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person. We got to become individuals. I hope everything stays the same. It feels like nothing changed except we grew up a lot."

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old singer previously insisted she wouldn't be walking down the aisle just yet.

She said: "I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married]. Three years ago, if you'd asked me if I'd be here, this happy with this man, I'd have been stunned. I'm just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it's possible to get even happier, I'll take it."