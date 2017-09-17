Chester Bennington's widow shares video of late star

Chester Bennington's widow has shared a poignant video of her late husband from just hours before he passed away.

The Linkin Park frontman tragically took his own life back in July and now Talinda has taken to social media to share a clip taken only a day before Chester's tragic passing.

She wrote on the site: "My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood.

"This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f**kdepression #MakeChesterProud (sic)"

The video shows Chester sitting with his children as they played a game where they had to spin to see what jelly bean they had to eat, without knowing if it was a traditional nice flavour or something disgusting.

It comes after Chester's 15-year-old son Draven admitted there is a part of him still expecting his dad to "pop back up".

Speaking in a video he made to mark National Suicide Prevention Week, Draven told family therapist Angelica Guajardo: "It still doesn't feel like it actually happened. You always think that maybe he's on vacation and someone just found someone else. Maybe he'll pop back up [like it was a mistake or a bad joke].

"It's hard because sometimes you just sit down, you start thinking about things. I came across old home videos that he had, things like that. It sucks."