Millie Mackintosh isn't rushing to tie the knot

Millie Mackintosh isn't in a rush to get married.

The 28-year-old star is happily engaged to Hugo Taylor and has no plans to head down the aisle just yet because there is "so much else going on" at the moment.

She shared: "I left the show ['Made In Chelsea'] four years ago and I don't think I'll go back to TV. I've done that part of my life where I had my relationship in the public eye; now I value my privacy.

"Hugo and I are delighted to be engaged, but there's parts of our relationship that are just for us. We're not thinking about wedding plans yet because we're not in a rush. There's so much else going on."

And Millie is excited to inject "personality" into her and Hugo's home when they find the right one.

She added to The Sunday Times Magazine: "Our house is an eclectic mix of my style and my fiancÃ©'s, with prints, indoor plants and artworks. It used to be a neutral place: dark floors and lots of "greige", but we've slowly added colour.

"It needed personality and it takes time to build up a home. We're renting now and the next project will be doing up a house. We'll stay west, though, I love the village feel of Notting Hill and all the beautiful coloured houses."

Millie and Hugo got engaged during a holiday to Greece, with his representative confirming at the time: "I can confirm that Hugo and Millie did get engaged whilst they were on holiday in Greece."

And speaking when they were separated, Millie had previously said of their romance: "I loved him - those feelings don't disappear - but I just always have to remind myself why we're not together. I do think that, for the rest of my life, every time I see him, I'll get that feeling in my stomach. I don't think I could ever not get that butterfly feeling."