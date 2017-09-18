Lady Gaga postpones her European tour amid health troubles

Lady Gaga has postponed her European tour due to "severe physical pain".

The record label of the 31-year-old singer - who recently revealed she suffers from fibromyalgia, which causes widespread muscular pain - has confirmed she has delayed her European tour, but Gaga insisted she's a "fighter" and cannot wait to hit the road again at some stage.

A statement from her label read: "Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans.

"She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.

"She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.

"Lady Gaga sends her love to all her fans across Europe and thanks them for their support and understanding."

Gaga - whose proposed tour was due to begin in Barcelona, Spain, on September 21 - also took to her Instagram account to discuss her health troubles.

The chart-topping star insisted she wasn't looking for "pity" or "attention", but was instead determined to return to full health before she headed out on tour again.

In a lengthy post, Gaga wrote: "I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.

"As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.