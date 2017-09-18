Shailene Woodley doesn't watch TV

Shailene Woodley doesn't own a television.

The 25-year-old actress may have been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for playing Jane Chapman in the TV series 'Big Little Lies' at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday (17.09.17), but it's unlikely she saw much of the stars she was up against for the accolade because she'd rather read a book than catch up on small screen dramas.

Speaking on E!'s 'Live From the Red Carpet', Shailene - who was beaten to the award by her 'Big Little Lies' co-star Laura Dern - admitted: "I haven't had a TV since I moved out of my parents' house when I was 18. All my friends who watch TV, I just ask them when they have time to.

"I'm a reader. So I always read a book instead of turning on my TV."

It should come as no surprise that Shailene doesn't own a television because she's spoken openly in the past about embracing a "fairly alternative" lifestyle.

She previously said: "I gather my own spring water from mountains every month. I go to a farm to get my food.

"I make everything from my own toothpaste to my own body lotions and face oils.

"I make my own medicines; I don't get those from doctors. I make my own cheese and forage wild foods and identify wild plants. It's an entire lifestyle. It's appealing to my soul."

And, if the 'Divergent' star could have her own way, she would get rid of her cell phone, but her agents have insisted she keeps a mobile device so they can stay in touch with her.

She previously said: "I do have a phone right now because we've been doing so much press and they were like, 'Shai, we need to be able to get hold of you, so here's a temporary phone and we've taped the number to the back of it so you won't forget it.' "