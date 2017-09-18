Kim Kardashian West's daughter's Paris gift

Kim Kardashian West's daughter gave her a "little plastic treasure box" to keep her safe in Paris.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who was subjected to a terrible ordeal last year where she was bound and robbed at gunpoint - was really nervous about being caught up in a terrorist act when heading to the French capital that her four-year-old daughter North ironically gave her a little jewellery box full of fake jewels as a gift before she went.

She told the new issue of Allure magazine: "She gave me a little plastic treasure box, and she put her little jewels in it - like fake little plastic jewels - and she was like, 'Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris.' To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewellery."

Meanwhile, Kim - who also has 21-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - previously admitted her life is "always going to be different" after the Paris robbery.

She said: "To find out that there were so many people involved, hearing detail after detail, really just opened up a whole different perspective for me of feeling safe.

"It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I can't erase - I can't go backwards. Life is always going to be different. I can still live my life, but just on edge. Now I just have to be super aware of everything that I do and who I share it with.

"Knowing that it's a possibility that people close to me were involved makes me feel I can't trust anyone. And that really sucks. It just opened up my eyes that this happens and that there's really bad people in this world."