Brooklyn Beckham confirms Chloe Grace Moretz romance

Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed his relationship with Chloe Grace Moretz.

The 18-year-old aspiring photographer - the son of soccer legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria - previously dated the actress between 2014 and 2015, and then again for five months last summer, and the pair have recently been fuelling rumours of a reconciliation.

And on Instagram on Monday (09.18.17), Brooklyn confirmed the speculation as he dubbed her "my girl" in a caption on a picture of himself lovingly cradling her leg.

Although Chloe, 20, cannot be seen in the photo, Brooklyn left no room for further rumours as he went ahead and tagged her in the snap.

He wrote: "These nights are my favourite . Missing my girl (sic)"

It's not the first time the pair have used Instagram to seemingly confirm their romance recently either, as the 'Kick-Ass' actress set tongues wagging last month when she re-followed the hunk on the photo sharing app and posted a heart emoji underneath a photo of him.

The public displays of affection come after Chloe was overheard telling guests at a party in Los Angeles that they were giving their romance another go.

A source said recently: "Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together. She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together.

"It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key."

In between his romances with Chloe, Brooklyn was rumoured to romancing 18-year-old singer Madison Beer, but she later claimed the pair were just "best friends" despite "crushing on each other".