Javier Bardem: Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky's mother qualities

Javier Bardem says Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky shared similar qualities on the set of 'mother!'.

The 48-year-old actor thinks his co-star and the physiological thriller's director are a perfect match and didn't let their romance get in the way of their work.

In an interview with The New York Times newspaper, Javier said: "Creatively speaking, both are very willing to go as deep as is necessary without being contaminated by it.

"To create means to go from a place of neutrality to a place of imagination, where you build up something that didn't exist, and then go back to neutrality.

"Both are able to do that, which makes the experience much more pleasant."

The 27-year-old beauty and the 48-year-old hunk haven't commented on their relationship, but have been full of praise of one another's authenticity on set.

Jennifer - who previously dated British actor Nicholas Hoult - said: "What I've always loved about Darren is, he's unapologetic and he's bold."

Darren added: "It's always fun to be in a room with Jen. She's hilarious and real and truthful."

The Academy Award-winning actress and the acclaimed filmmaker have been dating since 2016 and their relationship has become stronger and more meaningful over time.

A source previously explained: "Things are getting serious with them. They are so in love with each other."