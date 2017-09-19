Lady Gaga chased her pain for five years

Lady Gaga has "chased the pain" of her fibromyalgia condition for five years.

The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker admits it has been tough dealing with the widespread muscular pain for the past few years but praised her fans for keeping her going.

Speaking in a trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, 'Gaga: Five Foot Two', she said: "I have chased this pain for four or five years. But when I feel the adrenaline in my music and my fans, I can f***ing go."

It comes after Gaga postponed her European tour due to "severe physical pain".

A statement from her label read: "Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans. She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.

"She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes. Lady Gaga sends her love to all her fans across Europe and thanks them for their support and understanding."

Whilst in a personal message in Instagram, she added: "I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.

"I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much."