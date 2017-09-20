Halle Berry makes relationship with Alex Da Kid official

Halle Berry has made her relationship with Alex Da Kid Instagram official.

The 51-year-old actress - who has nine-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, three, with her former spouse Olivier Martinez - has reportedly been dating the British music producer for a "few months", and showed things are getting serious by posting a loved up picture of the pair embracing on the social media app.

She simply captioned the post: "My balance."

The 35-year-old hunk also shared the picture on his account with the same words.

He wrote: "My.....balance... (sic)"

Commenting on how long the couple have been seeing one another, a source told E! News: "They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry."

The 'Kidnap' actress' relationship status may come as a surprise to her fans, as just last month she said she was "taking a little break" from dating.

She said: "I've been enjoying that. I'm just with my kids and I'm really taking time to think and reflect, and trying to figure out how to make different choices and just have a minute to be with myself.

"I think this is proving to be a really valuable time. I never really took time like this to be with myself."

Halle - who was previously married to Eric BenÃ©t from 2001 to 2005 and David Justice from 1992 to 1997 - previously admitted she was "afraid" of splitting from Olivier in October 2015 after two years of marriage.