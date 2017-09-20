Liam Payne moving into fashion

Liam Payne would like to launch a fashion line.

The One Direction star - who is currently preparing for the release of his debut solo album - was among the guests at London Fashion Week, and he revealed it's a world he would be interested in stepping into further.

Speaking to Joshington Hosts at the Emporio Armani spring/summer 2018 show, Liam said: "There are a lot of brands doing small capsule collections and that's something I would like to do myself - who knows, the possibilities are endless!"

Liam made an appearance at the event without girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy - with whom he welcomed his first baby boy Bear into the world in March - but he admitted he would be on the lookout for some top fashion tips to go home with.

He added: "I am super excited - this is the first women's fashion show I have been to ... I suppose that is what I can do for the rest of the night and be like, 'Oh that would look great!' "

Liam also revealed he felt pressure to succeed on his own after conquering the globe with the other 1D boys.

He said: "It was something that put me off at the start, I had great people around me with great management and an amazing team around me and now here we are further down the line with great success!

"it's been fantastic going out on my own - a lot of things are changing in this industry - like when you look at how streaming works, especially in America - so it's taking a while to get the next single out. It's my favourite track on the album so it's killing me a bit!"