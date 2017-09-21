Fergie has 'so much love' for Josh Duhamel

Fergie still has "so much love" for her estranged husband Josh Duhamel.

The 42-year-old singer and her former beau announced they had split some time ago in a statement released last week, but despite going their separate ways, Fergie has admitted she still cares about the actor, saying they're just not "a romantic couple" any more.

Fergie - who has four-year-old son Axl with Josh - said: "We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other. We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore.

"But we are still Axl's parents through and through, and our families - each other's families, the cousins, my nieces and nephews - it's all the same. So that's the only thing that's changed."

And the 'Big Girls Don't Cry' hitmaker insists there's "no need" for negativity following their split, as the most important thing now is the happiness of their son.

Asked by 'Entertainment Tonight' if the wellbeing of Axl was the top priority for the parents, Fergie said: "Absolutely. It's just been all love in our family. Our families are families together and that cannot change. That is Axl's family, the cousins, I mean, all of mine, the Duhamels and the Kempers and everybody that I've fallen in love with, they're a family."

The duo - who started dating in dating in 2004 and married in 2009 - announced their separation a few days after it was heavily speculated that the The 'You Already Know' hitmaker was expecting her second child with the 44-year-old actor.

They said in a statement: "With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.

"To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."