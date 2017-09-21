Mark Strong says working with Halle Berry proves he's 'doing alright'

Mark Strong says working with Halle Berry is proof he's "doing alright".

The 54-year-old actor stars alongside the Academy Award-winning actress in 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' and Mark has admitted to relishing his time on set with Halle.

He shared: "Listen in life, if you can go into work and spend the day with Halle Berry, you're doing alright."

Mark starred in 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' back in 2014 and has reprised the role of Merlin for the new Matthew Vaughn-directed sequel.

And the acclaimed performer admitted there was a slightly different vibe on the set of the sequel because new names, such as Halle and Channing Tatum, had been added to the cast.

Comparing his experiences of making the two 'Kingsman' films, Mark told the Metro newspaper: "It felt similar but different which is kind what the film is.

"It ticks all the boxes of the first one but you've got this whole new bunch of characters which took it somewhere else.

"And being on set obviously first time around with Colin [Firth] and Taron [Egerton], I now had the joy of working with all the others with Halle and Channing and Jeff Bridges, so it was the same but different."

Meanwhile, Colin Firth - who plays the part of Harry Hart in the 'Kingsman' movies - recently admitted it was a "dream come true" working with Sir Elton John on the new film.

Firth got to appear on screen with the 'Rocket Man' musician, who is playing a fictionalised version of himself, and he loved the experience.