Kevin Hart spends $120k on baby shower

Kevin Hart is reportedly throwing his pregnant wife a $118,000 baby shower.

The 'Central Intelligence' star is making sure there is no expense spared on his spouse Eniko Parrish's celebratory pregnancy bash on October 1 as he has hired out the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, California, and asked staff to decorate it in leopard print and safari animal pictures as he wants it to be 'Lion King' themed.

And to really make sure his guests throw themselves into the animal kingdom-inspired party, the 38-year-old actor has slapped down $1,500 to ensure he has a chimpanzee in a nappy climbing around the premises, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Kevin has also arranged for a family photo, featuring a "silhouette of Eniko with her blossoming baby bump leading the way," to be hanging center of attention.

And to ensure guests have plenty to do during the party, the hunk has organized an "Experience Bar" where they can dress up like tribal warriors and sample exotic foods.

Later on in the day there will be a game show - similar to the format of 'The Price is Right - where party-goers can be in with the chance of walking away with some prizes.

Kevin's extravagant idea comes just days after he promised he'd "do better" for the sake of his family after he was allegedly targeted in an extortion attempt over a sexually-suggestive video.

Kevin - who has Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, nine, with ex-wife Torrei and is expecting his first with Eniko - said: "Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all."

Kevin's spokesperson refused to reveal the details of what the actor was responding to.

They said in a statement: "Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."