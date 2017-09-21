Selma Blair rescues new dog

Selma Blair has adopted a new dog.

The 45-year-old actress was left heartbroken when her 13-year-old pooch Ducky - a Chihuahua and pug cross - tragically died after an "accident" last month but, despite her anguish, decided to give her love to another animal in need and has rescued "shy" cappuccino-cultured Pit Bull Cappy from Angel City Pit Bulls in Los Angeles.

Alongside a photograph of her six-year-old son Arthur cuddling up to their new furry friend, she wrote: "And so we have begun another dog love adventure.

"Cappuccino Houston (Cappy) entered our lives a few weeks ago. She is a shy dog, and much patience and work is being done.

"But, already bonded with Arthur, she is a kind and dear girl. She is almost still a pup herself. And has already weaned her own babies.

"Now she has another needy young one. Arthur. And it is just what we all wanted. Thank you for all the help @angelcitypits #nkla #bestfriendsanimalsociety #cappythedog #adoptdontshop #savethemall #trainthemall #spayandneuteryourpets #stray #spiritofduckyandwink (sic)"

Although she's got a new canine running around, the brunette beauty is adamant she'll never forget Ducky and is glad she got to spend over a decade with her.

Selma refused to divulge what happened to her pet pooch but revealed that she was given the opportunity to put Ducky to sleep or to go ahead and try to fix her "body and organs back together" following the horrific accident.

The vet "recommended" the first option but Selma decided on the latter because she caught a glance of Ducky's tail wagging and saw how distraught Arthur was.

She wrote at the time: "Please say prayers for Ducky. She had a terrible accident this evening . The vet recommended ending her suffering. But when her tail wagged, I couldn't do it. We are going ahead to try to put her body and organs back together. She is our home. We ask for this miracle. Please say a word. Arthur's heart is broken. (sic)"