Holly Candy gives birth to second child

Holly Candy has given birth to a baby girl.

The former 'Neighbours' star welcomed her second child Nova Skye Coco into the world with her husband Nick Candy a few days ago and the couple - who also have three-year-old daughter Luka Violet Toni - are delighted with their new bundle of joy.

A spokesperson for Holly told The Sun Online saying: "I can confirm that Holly Candy gave birth a few days ago to a baby daughter named Nova Skye Coco Candy. Nick and Holly are delighted with the news and mother and baby are both doing well."

The 34-year-old actress tied the knot with Nick in 2012 after they met in 2009 at a mutual friend's dinner party and, although they seem to keep relatively tight lipped on their personal life, the property tycoon admitted shortly after the birth of their first child Luka that the blonde beauty was a "perfect" mother and had delivered her naturally.

The loved-up pair didn't officially announce their second pregnancy but Holly's sister Olympia - who now stars in 'Neighbours' in Australia - said at the end of 2015 that they were ready for another baby and were looking forward to expanding their family.

She said: "They're ready for kid number two. I just feel like it's time. They're ready."

Holly shot to fame in 1999 when she joined the Australian soap as Felicity Scully but she then quit in order to launch her pop career with her breakout hit 'Kiss Kiss'.

The former singer moved to the UK when she was just 18 years old and, although she spent several years in the US, she has largely lived in the English capital.

However, since she became a mother, she's remained out of the limelight.