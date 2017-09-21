'The Deuce' creators talk diversity on set

Among the ensemble cast is Franco playing identical twins on different trajectories in life and Gyllenhaal as a prostitute who discovers the burgeoning porn industry.

Before Gyllenhaal signed on, she was skeptical about playing Candy, a woman whose ambition draws her off the streets. Talking to Simon on the phone, Gyllenhaal pressed for reassurances they were making this show for the right reasons before she took the part, according to Simon.

Canadian director Michelle MacLaren, who oversaw both the first and last episodes of the season, felt similar apprehensions. After handling episodes of "Westworld," "Breaking Bad" and "The X Files" she didn't want her name attached to a problematic project.

"I wanted to have a lot of conversations with David and George first to make sure we were all on the same page," she said.

"That it wasn't gratuitous or titallating in any way."

"The Deuce" treads closer to Martin Scorsese films than "Pretty Woman," turning its eye towards the loneliness and isolation of sex work. The creators encouraged the cast and crew to watch famous 1970s New York films like "Taxi Driver," "Serpico" and "Mean Streets" to draw inspiration.

"It was dirty," MacLaren says of the vibe she wanted to capture in the defining first episode.

"I always said I really want people to smell it. A lot of people have said they want to wash their hands afterwards."

"The Deuce" airs Sundays on HBO Canada and was renewed for a second season earlier this week.

The creators say they're already thinking about how to explore other perspectives of New York. They've hired a gay writer who lived in the West Village during the 1970s to help craft plotlines that will unravel on those streets in the next season.

Pelecanos said he's also making no apologies for rallying around voices that often go unheard in the mainstream.

"If I have a white person and a minority — or a man and a woman — and all things are equal, they're all equally qualified, I'm pretty much always going to hire the woman or the minority. It's a dirty word, but it's a form of reparations ... you're giving somebody a shot," he said.

"I just feel like it's the right thing to do."

By David Friend, The Canadian Press