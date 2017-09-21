Cher planks every day.

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker may be 71-years-old but she makes sure to dedicate some time each day to exercise.

Speaking about her planking regime, she said: "I started out with 30 seconds and I thought I was gonna die. Now I do three to five minutes!"

And the 'I Got You Babe' singer has confessed to keeping all her stage outfits over the years and she holds them in a special temperature-sensitive unit so the fabrics can be "preserved".

She added: "They have to be kept in a unit that is the right temperature so the fabrics are preserved.

"I don't plan to re-wear them, but also my whole life I was 106 pounds, and I haven't been that in a million years! I can't really get into most of them. There's a big difference between 106 and 126."

When it comes to fashion, Cher only has one rule - be who you are.

She told People: "Be who you are. When Sonny [Bono] and I first started, we were wearing clothes that no one was wearing and that got us into trouble. People thought we were freaks. There's a penalty when you're the first to try something different."

Meanwhile, Cher previously admitted she can't "accept" the fact she is getting older as she hates to see an "old lady" looking back at her in the mirror.

She said: "I just don't know how to accept [getting older]. I don't want to either, but I don't really know how to. I look in the mirror, and I see this old lady looking back at me. I have no idea how she got there. If I put 70 candles on my cake, I would blow my brains out, you know?"