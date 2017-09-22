Russell Brand: Being less self-absorbed helps with fatherhood

Russell Brand thinks being less narcissistic has helped him to cope with the demands of fatherhood.

The 42-year-old comedian has a 10-month-old daughter called Mabel with his wife Laura Gallacher, and Russell thinks becoming a dad has happened at the perfect stage in his life, because he's less self-absorbed these days.

He shared: "I think it would have been difficult to be a father while wrapped up in solipsism, narcissism, endless showing off, that would have been difficult because now I'm finally ready.

"[Parenthood] demands of you, I am discovering, you can't be as self-centred as you might naturally like to be because of that little tornado of shouting and screaming and chest hair grabbing.

"Her first word was 'Ow' because she thinks 'Ow' is a word because she grabs my chest hair all the time and I say, 'Ow.' She says it back to me as if it's communication, rather than just pain."

Russell - who married Laura in August - also revealed the experience of fatherhood has led him to develop a new perspective on life.

Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', he said: "Becoming a father, it woke me up to truths that were really inaccessible before it. It's wonderful to see someone else's will, someone else's explosive nature."

The controversial funnyman was present and involved in the birth of his daughter.

And Russell is enjoying the challenging of caring for Mabel so much, he is already eager to have more children.

Of his daughter's birth, he recalled: "I was whirling around and I wasn't a soothing presence, but I was present, I was really right engaged.