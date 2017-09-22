Kylie Jenner pregnant

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is said to be expecting a baby with her partner Travis Scott, according to TMZ.

A source claims that the 20-year-old television personality has been telling friends about the new arrival ever since she headed to the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California earlier this month whilst Travis has been revealing all to his pals and saying how it will change his life.

An unconfirmed source has also stipulated that Kylie is carrying a baby girl.

It comes after Kylie revealed she keeps a list of names for her "future kids" on her phone.

Writing on her website thekyliejenner.com, she shared: "I keep a list in my phone of names I like for my future kids. But they're my secrets for now!"

And Kylie has promised she will quit Instagram and ditch her 97 million followers when she becomes a mother.

She shared: "Once I have a kid, I'm not going to be on Instagram. I'll probably delete my Instagram and just ... I don't know, live life. I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone, and just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore."

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty previously admitted she finds it hard to deal with having her relationship "blasted all over the internet".

She said: "The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the Internet. You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else."