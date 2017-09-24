Young, Cockburn inducted in to Songwriters Hall of fame

"In a world increasingly defined its by fakery, we together have pulled off the greatest trick ever — we spread truth," the 72-year-old said to Finkelstein.

The remarks were some of the most poignant moments in a ceremony that was otherwise spent celebrating the good times.

It marks the first hall of fame induction in five years, after the organization was acquired by the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN), which began rebuilding its operations.

Among the other highlights of the night were singer k.d. lang who brought down the house with a heart-wrenching take on Young's "Helpless," which earned her a standing ovation.

Rock star Randy Bachman pulled up a stool to deliver an extended storytelling session on his memories of fellow Winnipegger Young, including when he learned the "Harvest Moon" singer's mother was calling to local radio station to boast about his live shows.

Bachman said the enthusiasm of Young's mother encouraged him to urge his own mother to show more support over the airwaves.

Quebecois inductees for the evening were Beau Dommage, a group formed in the early 1970s that became known for writing popular French folk staples, such as "La Complainte du Phoque en Alaska."

Rounding out the group was Expo '67 theme writer Stephane Venne whose career was launched when he penned the winning song. He went on to write more than 400 songs for musicians including Isabelle Pierre and Renee Claude.

As he received his induction into the hall of fame, Venne offered some advice to young songwriters who feel pressured to be stage performers.

"If you have no voice, no charisma, no nothing, except this (songwriting talent), you can have fun. You can make a living," he said.

"You can leave a mark."

By David Friend, The Canadian Press