Heidi Klum confirms split

The duo were married from 2005 until 2014, and Heidi admitted it was important they maintained good relations for the sake of their children.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge - who has sons Johan, 10, and Henry, 11, and daughters Lou, seven, and Leni, 13, with the singing star - explained: "It's never really easy, I guess, when you break up.

"There was probably a reason for it and it kind of takes its time but then, you know, we're always there for our children and always will be. You always make it work. You just do."

Heidi even admitted her son Henry looks like the "sexy" singer.

She shared: "My boys are very sexy. They're very young and I probably shouldn't say that, that they're sexy.

"Henry looks like Seal and I think Seal is very hot and very handsome. He looks just like his dad - he has this little gap here in his teeth."