Matt Bomer to teach sons 'manners and respect'

Matt Bomer hopes to instil "manners and respect" into his children.

The 39-year-old actor has three sons Kit, Henry, and Walker with his husband Simon Halls, and has said the couple are working hard to make sure their brood grow up to have key skills including a "good work ethic" and "a belief in themselves".

He said: "What's meaningful to us are manners, respect, a good work ethic, a belief in themselves, that they can follow their dreams, pursue whatever they want to pursue and to be their most authentic self. Whoever you are and whoever you want to be is accepted and surrounded with love."

And the 'White Collar' actor admits his world has become more "tight knit" since becoming a father, and says his family are the people who will "lift [him] up in a storm".

Speaking to Modern Luxury magazine's October issue, Matt said: "Once you become a parent, your world becomes much more tight knit. It becomes about the family, as it should be. That's who lifts me up in a storm. We're fortunate to have loving kids who haven't been caught up in the wave of being too cool to give us hugs and kisses just yet."

Meanwhile, the 'Magic Mike XXL' star previously claimed his 53-year-old husband doesn't get jealous when his hunky beau has to take get intimate for a role, as he knows its just "part of the job".

Matt said previously: "There's been a lot of that sort of scene work for me over the years in one form or another, so I think we're all pretty much sort of anaesthetised to that.

"It's part of the job. It's part of the character's reality and who they are and their circumstances. That's what you show up and do. It's just a day at the office sometimes when you're an actor."