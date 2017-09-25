Idina Menzel has got married

Idina Menzel has gotten married to Aaron Lohr.

The 46-year-old actress and singer took to Twitter on Monday (25.09.17) to confirm she has tied the knot with the "love of [her] life" in an intimate ceremony at their home, where she was walked down the aisle by her father and seven-year-old son Walker.

She wrote: "Wanted to let you know... Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical. (sic)"

The news comes after Idina claimed earlier this year her wedding would take place some time in the autumn season.

When quizzed about her relationship to the 'Loving Leah' actor she said: "I'm engaged so I'm getting re-married."

And when pushed for a date she replied "in the fall".

Previously, the 'Frozen' actress was married to Taye Diggs - who is the father of her son - from 2003 until their divorce 2014, and Idina blames the split for "combusting" her life and piling on the stress.

She said: "Everything was combusted, I was doing eight shows a week, doing a show I was really excited, I was seeing a mediator about my divorce stuff, you know, and my son, it wasn't the perfect family scenario.

"I come from divorced parents and I promised myself I would never [blame myself], I have the idea of perfect, of how a family unit to look like, and now I know that it is important for my little boy to see a powerful, confident woman."

Idina also said after getting engaged to Aaron last year that she was "supper happy" to be able to have a "new beginning".