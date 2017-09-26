Shonda Rhimes slams 'embarrassing' Hollywood inequality

Shonda Rhimes finds it "a bit embarrassing" that there's still inequality in Hollywood.

The 47-year-old television producer has insisted it is a "giant mistake" on the part of TV and movies to not encourage diversity in the industry.

Speaking to Latina.com, she said: "It is a bit embarrassing to me that media and the industry hasn't grown past itself. Interestingly enough, what I find most shocking is that financially it's just a giant mistake on the part of TV and movies and products to not portray, or reach out to a multitude of cultures, instead of just thinking of one kind of person and one kind of interest ... When you're the only one of something, the tendency is that you have to represent everybody. So then you end being a stereotype or a totem, or perfect, it's definitely frustrating."

It comes after the 'How To Get Away With Murder' creator called for more LGBT+ representation in the movie and TV industries.

Speaking at the Los Angeles LGBT Centre's 48th Gala Vanguard Awards, she added: "We all exist in the world. Everyone has the right the see themselves on the screen, and I think it's really dangerous when that doesn't happen. There is a tendency to marginalize or stereotype when these types of characters aren't seen. People deserve realistic portrayals."

Shonda has long been a supporter of having more LGBT+ representation on her shows and hit back after she was criticised for the amount of "gay scenes" in her shows.

Writing on Twitter in 2014 in response to a tweet, she fired back: "There are no GAY scenes. There are scenes with people in them."