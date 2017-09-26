Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with a girl

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting a baby girl.

The 20-year-old reality star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott who has apparently been going around telling people that they are due to have a girl, TMZ claims.

The site reports: "Travis has been privately telling friends about the pregnancy for nearly two months, and Kylie is around five months pregnant."

Although the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star hasn't confirmed the new of her pregnancy personally, a spokesperson for her father, who was previously known as Bruce Jenner but now goes by the name Caitlyn Jenner after undergoing gender reassignment surgery, confirmed the news.

The representative told The Sun Online that Caitlyn had been told of the news and added: "All I can tell you is that it was some time ago."

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner is yet to comment on the pregnancy.

The momager was texted by 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' executive producer Ryan Seacrest and replied while he was on air hosting 'Live! With Kelly & Ryan' on Monday (09.25.17).

Ryan said: "By the way, so, Kris says Kylie's not confirming anything. So, that's the news from the family this morning."

And asked about the speculation over the weekend, Kris said: "She's not confirmed anything. I think it's kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that's just happening."

It has been claimed Kylie's family are "over the moon" with the prospect of a new addition to the family.