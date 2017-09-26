Robert Pattinson is an optimist

Robert Pattinson is "always optimistic".

The 31-year-old actor has revealed he tries his best to stay positive about the world around him, as he believes it's "important" to praise those who are making the world a better place, rather than dwelling too much on negativity.

He said: "I'm always optimistic about the world ... it's always incredibly important to celebrate people who can help others see logically and objectively."

And the 'Good Times' star also enjoys experiencing different cultures and subcultures that the world has to offer, as he says he likes to enter places "that feel foreign" to him.

Speaking to Wonderland magazine's Autumn issue, Robert said: "I like entering worlds that feel foreign ... I loved the idea of highlighting a subculture and magnifying it until it seems almost unrecognisable."

Meanwhile, Robert previously revealed his life feels "a lot less stressful" since he finished starring as moody vampire Edward Cullen alongside his then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart in the 'Twilight' franchise, and is thankful he is no longer under as much scrutiny as he used to be.

Asked how life now compares with the 'Twilight' years, he said: "It's a lot less stressful. And in terms of the work I'm doing now, it feels more honest and authentic.

"I used to be treated like a baby bird that needed to be protected from the outside world and I hated that.

"I like having people around me now who are willing to tell me what they really think.

"I like having my management let me know if they think I'm making the wrong choices. I hate the phoniness that comes with the business sometimes."