Thrill seekers' 2017 guide to haunted houses across Ontario

If you like getting the pants scared off you during Halloween season, you may want to try your luck at some new haunted venues this year. Here is a compilation of spooky attractions and haunted houses to add to your bucket list, you thrill seeker, you.
Location and hours: 151 Caithness St. E., Caledonia, ON (tours are on Oct. 7, 21 and 28, starting at 7 p.m.)
What they offer: Two-hour tour (featuring real-life ghosts and ghouls on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28)
Admission fees: $5 for all ages (children under three are free)
Location and hours: 75 Melville Street, Elora ON N0B 1S0 (opens in October)
What they offer: Monster sculpture exhibit, some sculptures available for purchase
Admission fees: Teens and adults (13+) are $10, children 12 and under are $5, families are $25
Location and hours: 1 Fort Henry Dr. Kingston, ON K7K 5G8 (open at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evenings from Sept. 28 to Oct. 15; open nightly from Oct. 19 to Oct. 29 – see website for tour times)
What they offer: Interactive walking tour
Admission fees: General admission is $20 plus taxes and fees, military admission is $16 plus taxes and fees, group admission (20 or more) is $16 per person plus taxes and fees, corporate group admission is $16 per person plus taxes and fees, Thursday admission is $18 per person plus taxes and fees.
To upgrade to the Total Scare Package it's $15 plus taxes and fees.
Location and hours: 936685 Blenheim Rd, Ayr, ON (open Sept. 22, 23, 29, 30, and Oct. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
What they offer: Six haunts, pumpkin patch, candy, Beer Garden, food trucks, bake shop
Admission fees: $29.99 plus tax
Location and hours: 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ontario, N2B 3X7 (open Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 19-22 and 24-29)
What they offer: Haunted houses, zombie paint ball (on select dates), packages, VOODOO Lounge
Admission fees: All inclusive pass is $25 plus fees, haunted houses are $10 each plus fees, ride ticket is $5 plus fees, zombie paint ball is $15 plus fees, VOODOO Lounge ticket is $36.95 plus fees
Location and hours: 23188 Springwell Road Mount Brydges, Ontario N0L 1W0 (open 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 30, and Oct. 6, 7, 13-15, 20-22, 26-29)
What they offer: Farm tour, two haunts, flashlight maze, coffin ride simulator, corn cannon, zip lines, balloon sling shot, jumping pillows, farm market
Admission fees: General haunt pass is $21 plus tax (for Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28 it's $24 plus tax), admission for festival activities with no haunts is $12
Location and hours: 1441 McDougall St, Windsor, ON N9A 1B7 (open on Sept. 29, 30, Oct. 8, 19, 22, 26, 29, 31 and 31 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to midnight)
What they offer: Haunted house
Admission fees: General admission $15, group rates also available
Location and hours: 9387 Lundy’s Lane, Niagara Falls, ON (open Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 30, Oct. 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30)
What they offer: Haunted hayride, three haunted houses, four haunted trails, three shows
Admission fees: $36.40 online, $40.82 at the door, $23.12 for haunted hayride only
Location and hours: 118A Queen Street Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0 (open daily, 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for September and October)
What they offer: Museum, ghost walks (after 8:30 p.m.)
Admission fees: For museum: Adults are $7, kids (4-13) are $4 and seniors (60+) are $6. For ghost walks: Adults are $13 and kids are $5 (packages also available)
Location and hours: 5631 Victoria Ave. Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3L5 (open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.)
What they offer: Haunted house
Admission fees: Online: Adults $12.95, children (12 and under) $9.25. Regular: Adults $13.95, children $10.95
Location and hours: 4953 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3N5 (open daily, hours vary by season)
What they offer: Haunted house
Admission fees: Adults $9.99, children 12 and under $8.99
Location and hours: 4967 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3N5 (open daily, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.)
What they offer: Haunted house
Admission fees: Adult $9.95, student $7.95, kids $6.95 (children 6 years and under are admitted free)
Location and hours: 6455 Fallsview Blvd., Niagara Falls, ON (open daily, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.)
What they offer: Two haunted houses
Admission fees: $30 at the door, $15 online
Located and hours: 7893 Bleeks Road Munster, ON, Canada K0A 3P0
• Open Sept. 23 through Oct. 31 every Friday night 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., every Saturday night 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Open Halloweek Oct. 23-27 Monday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (No stage show)
• Open Oct. 29 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 30 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
What they offer: Haunted hayride, haunted houses, arcade, shows, jumping pillows, snack shack, eats, beer, cocktails, waffles, apple treats, BBQ, poutine, BeaverTails
Admission fees: From $32, see website for details
Location and hours: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Ottawa, ON (open Sept. 30, Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 29, 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on all dates except Sept. 30, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, where hours are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
What they offer: Haunted attractions, wagon ride, snacks, interactive component (for $5 on Fridays and Saturdays), photo booth (from Oct. 9 to 31)
Admission fees: $20 (preview night on Sept. 30 is 2-for1 deal)
Location and hours: 1480 CR-32 Crysler, Ontario K0A 1R0 (open in the day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 and at night from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sep 29-30, Oct 6-7, 13-14, 19-21, 26-28)
What they offer: Spooky wagon ride, fog maze, the spooky village, the House of Terror
Admission fees: General grounds admission (no attractions) $5, day admission – $18 per person, night admission – $22 per person, Sunday family day admission – $60 for four people, group admission (15 people of more) – $17 per person. Children two and under are free (except on Friday and Saturday nights, $22 will apply).
Location and hours: 2305 Tecumseh Rd, St. Clair Township, ON N0P 2H0 (open Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.)
What they offer: Haunted forest ride, haunted houses, coffin ride, mini golf
Admission fees: The ride: $13 per person, Bickford Oaks House of Nightmares: $11 per person, The Vault: $11 per person, Oakwoods Haunted Castle: $8 per person, all four attractions available for $25 + free game of mini golf
Location and hours: 1500 Wainman Line Coldwater, ON L0K1E0 (open Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
What they offer: Haunted house
Admission fees: $15 ($13 with a food donation) when bought on Saturdays in October from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., $16 ($14 with a food donation) when bought the night of your visit. Kids (12 and under) are $12 ($10 with a food donation).
Location and hours: 122 Big Nickel Road Sudbury, ON P3C 5T7 (open Oct. 6 to 29, Friday to Sunday evenings)
What they offer: Haunted house, Halloween activities, show, Pumpkinferno exhibit
Admission fees: Full ticket is $15 for the general public and $12 for members, Pumpkinferno only ticket (including activities) is $10 for the general public and $8 for members, and haunted house only ticket (including activities) is $10 for the general public and $8 for members.
Location and hours: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy, North York, ON M3J 2P3 (Oct. 13, 21, 28 starting at 6 p.m.)
What they offer: Haunted tour, haunted escape games, horror stories
Admission fees: See website for all fees
Location and hours: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto ON M6K 3C3 (open evenings, Sept. 29 to Oct. 31)
What they offer: Haunted house
Admission fees: $40 online and $45 at the door
Location and hours: 180 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3 (open (open Oct. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 from 7 p.m. to midnight, Oct. 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 25, 26, 29, 31, 31 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to midnight)
What they offer: Six haunted houses, wax museum, magic show, vampire lounge
Admission fees: $32.95 plus tax
Location and hours: 37 Stoffel Drive Etobicoke, ON M9W 6A8 (open Oct. 6 to 31, Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
What they offer: Haunted house
Admission fees: $15 cash
Location and hours: 1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6 (open Sept. 30, Oct. 31 and Friday to Sunday in October from 7 p.m. to midnight)
What they offer: Mazes, scare zones, live shows, access to park rides
Admission fees: Online: $31.99 plus taxes and fees, unlimited night pass for $49.99 plus taxes and fees (other packages available, see website for details)
