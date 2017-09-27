A coat of many fishes

The latest coat in the Naturalist's Closet draws its inspiration from under the sea.

The Naturalist’s Closet is a series of coats made by a group led by artist Marguerite Larmand. Each coat depicts one element of the natural world.

The group’s latest creation is the Lake Erie Fish Coat, which reminds viewers of the importance of the local fishing industry and of maintaining a healthy ecosystem in Lake Erie.

The coat will be on permanent display at the Port Dover Harbour Museum, and will be debuted at the Naturalist’s Closet fashion show on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Port Dover Community Centre, 801 St. George St.