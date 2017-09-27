Kristen Bell reveals her relationship struggles

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard used to constantly argue.

The married couple were always bickering between themselves during the early stages of their romance, according to the 'Frozen' star, who admitted her husband was responsible for them turning a corner in their relationship.

The blonde beauty - who married Dax in 2013 - explained: "When we first met, we fell madly in love and I love the dramatic exit. There is nothing I crave more.

"The first year, you are working out your kinks. I loved it.

"We'd get in a fight, because we would fight a lot, and I'd, like, yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I'd slam the front door, then I'd get in my car and then I'd skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out."

But three months into their relationship, Dax told the Hollywood actress that she couldn't just leave during their fights because he could no longer deal with it.

Speaking to American singer Harry Connick Jr, Kristen - who has daughters Lincoln, four, and Delta, two, with her husband - shared: "He's like, 'You can't do that. I'm not going to have a relationship.' He has a very high standard and a strong code of ethics.

"He was like, 'No, I have more respect for myself, I love you but I'm not going to do that my whole life.'"

In fact, Dax told his future wife that he'd help her because she wasn't a "good fighter".

Recalling their conversation, Kristen said: "He's like, 'No, people can't do that. Our marriage won't survive.' And everything he was saying was making so much sense and I was, like, 'Damn, this guy.'"