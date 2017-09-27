Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirm engagement

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have confirmed their engagement.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor and his former co-star - who played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in the HBO fantasy series - have announced they are set to marry, with the blessing of their parents.

A note in the Forthcoming Marriages section of The Times newspaper read: "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

The pair, who met while filming 'Game of Thrones' in 2012, are not thought to have set a date for their forthcoming wedding as of yet.

A source recently said: "They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged.

"Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first.

"After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step."

Earlier this year, the happy couple splashed out Â£1.75 million on a seven-bedroom countryside home in East Anglia, England.

One villager said: "How thrilling - everyone is talking about the glamorous couple from the 'Game of Thrones' moving in.

"There are quite a few celebs round here including rock stars and well-known TV people - so no-one makes much of a fuss and locals are very respectful of their privacy."