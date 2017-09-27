Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy confirmed?

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy has been confirmed by a 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' producer.

The 33-year-old reality star hasn't commented on reports she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but Jeffrey C. Jenkins, an executive producer for Bunim/Murray Productions, who make her family's reality show has sent his congratulations via Instagram.

Sharing a picture of Khloe and Tristan, Jeffrey - who has worked on the show since it began 10 years ago - wrote: "Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mom! God bless you all three! Mwah!!! @khloekardashian (sic)"

Meanwhile, family friend Malika Haqq admitted it is exciting to watch the family grow, amid reports Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West - who already have North, four, and Saint, 21 months - are expecting their third child via a surrogate, and that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.

Commenting on their success, Malika told MailOnline: "They're friends, but they are literally family to me. I am nothing but happy for their success, they've earned it. There's not a lot people that can say they've done it... it's an accolade they really deserve.

And asked if it's nice to see their empire grow, she added: "Yes it is, they are very family-orientated...

"'Being close, I can say it, and it is a part of their life that they have allowed people into, you will continue to see the family dynamic grow."

The 'Dash Dolls' star isn't ready to start a family of her own just yet as she's very happy with her life.

She said: "All I can really truly look forward to is to continue to grow and eventually have the things that I desire when I'm ready for them - that would be a family of my own.

"At the minute I'm happy, I'm successful, I work, I have great friends and a great family. I'm a happy girl."