Andy Samberg loves his daughter's fart noises

Andy Samberg's favourite thing about fatherhood is his daughter making "fart noises".

The 39-year-old actor became a father for the first time in August when his wife Joanna Newsom gave birth after a super secret pregnancy, and whilst the private couple haven't disclosed many details about their tot besides her gender, Andy admits being a parent is "the best".

When asked how he was finding fatherhood, the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star said: "It's going great, it's the best. She's still really young, but she has started just sitting there and making fart noises with her mouth and then laughing really hard. So I was like, 'Oh, well, I've taught her everything I know.'"

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum also joked that he was lied to by other parents in the lead up to his wife's delivery, as although he was told fatherhood would be "incredible", the same parents welcomed him "to hell" when his daughter was born.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Andy teased: "When your wife is pregnant and you're expecting, everyone's like, 'It's incredible. Get ready. It's magic. It's the most life-changing experience you'll ever have. Brace yourself for heaven.'

"Then the second the baby comes, everyone's like, 'Welcome to hell! Ha ha ha! You fool! You're in a world of s**t! ... Now you're in it!' I feel like I'm gonna get kicked out for telling everyone without kids, 'It's really hard. I'd look out.'"

Andy and his wife - who have not yet revealed their daughter's name - have been extremely private since their marriage in 2013 and have rarely spoken about their personal lives, although the 'Hot Rod' star did express his wish to start a family back in 2016.

He said at the time: "I love babies. I would love a baby someday."