New money promised for cultural plan

OTTAWA — The Liberals are promising new money for the creation and sale of Canadian content over the next few years as part of a refreshed approach to cultural policy.

The new Creative Canada policy framework will see the federal government announce $100 million over four years to help artists and producers export their work.

In the policy roll-out today, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly will also pledge an increase in the amount of federal money going to the Canada Media Fund, a program traditional broadcasters also pay into.

The Liberals will also modernize existing funding programs for media, music, books and magazines over the next three years.