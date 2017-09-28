Hugh Hefner dead aged 91

Hugh Hefner has died aged 91.

The founder of Playboy magazine "peacefully passed away" from "natural causes" at his home, the famous Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday (27.09.17).

A rep for the Playboy Enterprises founder said in a statement: "Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones."

A tweet on the official Playboy Twitter account read: "American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef"

Hugh's son Cooper Hefner, who is the chief creative officer of Playboy Enterprises, praised his father for living an "exceptional and impactful life", and admitted he would be "greatly missed".

He said in a statement: "My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

"He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.

"He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."

He leaves behind his third wife, Crystal Harris, a former Playboy Playmate who he married in 2012.

Hugh was previously married to Kimberley Conrad from 1989 to 2010 and Millie Williams from 1949 to 1959.