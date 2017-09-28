Miley Cyrus moved on from Wrecking Ball

Miley Cyrus has moved on from 'Wrecking Ball'.

The 24-year-old singer insists she doesn't regret the video for the 2013 single - in which she appeared naked - but she's become a "deeper" songwriter and the lyrics don't reflect who she is any more.

She said: "I think people look at things that they've done and there is this sense of shame, or 'I wish I wouldn't have done that' - not because I'm naked, by the way; it's because I feel like I'm in a deeper songwriting place.

"Lyrically I'm less impressed with that song for me right now. I feel like it doesn't reflect who I am now, but that's fine because it's not supposed to."

Instead, Miley - who is in a relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth - thinks her new album, 'Younger Now', is a much truer reflection of the person she's become.

She told the new issue of NME magazine: "I think I have more of an open mind where I'm like, 'OK, I can be a bunch of different things every day', I don't have to be so locked into myself because then I'm putting those walls and borders around myself that I tell everyone else not to give in to."

And the 'See You Again' hitmaker also spoke out to defend 59-year-old Madonna against criticism of her public persona.

She added: "In a way, 'Younger Now' is really about ageism and sexism too because I feel like as women get older it's so hard, and I'm watching Madonna do it with such grace and such style and people still attack her...

"People just want to talk about how she shouldn't do a f***ing cartwheel at the Super Bowl and it's like, 'Why? Why can't you still wear a grill, why can't you still be a part of pop culture?' "