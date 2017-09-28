Adriana Lima wants to be a Victoria's Secret model beyond 40

Adriana Lima wants to still be a Victoria's Secret model beyond the age of 40.

The 36-year-old Brazilian beauty has been one of the lingerie brand's Angels since 1999 and Adriana has revealed she has no plans to quit her day job anytime soon, saying she'll continue to walk the runway as long as her body "allows" her.

The model - who has daughters Valentina, seven, and Sienna, five, with her husband, retired basketball star Marko Jaric - said: "That's something that doesn't come into my head.

"My plan is to stay as long as my body allows me, at least until I am 40, so that's four or so more years. But if I can stay longer, I will."

Adriana and the other Victoria's Secret Angels are set to head to Shanghai, China, for the first time later this year.

And the runway veteran has promised the first-time models they will enjoy the experience.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Adriana explained: "It's a huge career opportunity to be in the Victoria's Secret fashion show. They're going to have a great time."

Meanwhile, Adriana previously revealed she would support her daughters if they wished to follow her into the world of modelling.

The brunette beauty revealed that one of her daughters has already taken an interest in fashion, but she didn't want to say which one, because she didn't want to put unnecessary pressure on her.

Adriana said: "I have one possible candidate [for modelling]. I will not name her, because I don't know, she may change her mind and I don't want her to have pressure from everyone out there, OK?